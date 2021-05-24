Allred Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 770 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,798 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,663,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,780,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of PFGC opened at $49.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.