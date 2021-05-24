Allred Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Lear by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Lear by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $188.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.10 and a 200 day moving average of $166.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $196.97.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

