Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 265 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after purchasing an additional 124,340 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 90.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD opened at $202.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.55.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.43.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $200,503.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,701.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $291,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,556. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

