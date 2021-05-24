Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,157 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $51.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

