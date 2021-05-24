Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $79,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $58.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,403.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,480. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,303.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,994.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

