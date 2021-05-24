Alps Advisors Inc. Has $29.76 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.08 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $226.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

