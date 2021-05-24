Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 197,257 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197,257 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.35.

Caterpillar stock opened at $237.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.47 and a 1-year high of $245.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.67. The company has a market cap of $129.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

