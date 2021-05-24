Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.47.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. FIX cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $477,338.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,473,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,428,097.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,734 shares of company stock worth $7,072,900. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATUS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,424. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.