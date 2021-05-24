ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALXO. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.67.

ALXO stock opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.70. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.83.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,143,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,046 shares in the company, valued at $38,905,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,781,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,874 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,720 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.