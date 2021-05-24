Ambrosus (AMB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $610,735.00

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $6.61 million and $610,735.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 722,390,741 coins and its circulating supply is 188,266,310 coins. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

