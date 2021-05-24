Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Critical Comparison

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp 2.97% 1.85% 0.19% BancFirst 25.69% 11.27% 1.23%

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and BancFirst’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp $334.02 million 2.67 -$1.72 million $0.09 260.22 BancFirst $464.34 million 5.07 $99.59 million $3.00 23.96

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Amerant Bancorp. BancFirst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.5% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of BancFirst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Amerant Bancorp and BancFirst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50 BancFirst 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amerant Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $22.25, suggesting a potential downside of 5.00%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than BancFirst.

Summary

BancFirst beats Amerant Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. In addition, the company offers trust and estate planning products and services to high net worth customers, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, it provides debit and credit cards; remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, night depository, direct deposit, and treasury management services; cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and letters of credit, as well as automated clearinghouse services; and account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by mobile device, telephone, and mail. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 25 banking centers comprising 18 in Florida and 7 in Texas. It also operates loan production offices in New York City, New York, as well as Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 106 banking locations in Oklahoma and 3 banking locations in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

