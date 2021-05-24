American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will report sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.34 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $515.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 140.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on AXL. Citigroup lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,090 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,840,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,758,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after purchasing an additional 176,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,768,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

AXL traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,373. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -42.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.58.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.