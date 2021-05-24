American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co Has $621,000 Holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lessened its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 0.0% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBDM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 363,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 104,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter.

IBDM opened at $24.80 on Monday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88.

