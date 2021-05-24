American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 124.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.