American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,732 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AIG opened at $51.31 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.