American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $158.15

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $158.15 and last traded at $152.88, with a volume of 1826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American National Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,948,000 after purchasing an additional 47,388 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in American National Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 349,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in American National Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 170,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,442,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

American National Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

