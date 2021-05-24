American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $470.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will post $470.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $474.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $465.80 million. American Woodmark reported sales of $399.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.80 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

Shares of AMWD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.85. The stock had a trading volume of 46,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.27. American Woodmark has a one year low of $58.37 and a one year high of $108.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.34.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

