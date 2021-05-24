Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 414,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,421,000 after buying an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,248,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMH. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $3,068,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMH opened at $37.25 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

