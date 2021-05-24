Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $112.51 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.53.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

