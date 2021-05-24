Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 13,085 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,085 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,358,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT stock opened at $141.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.82. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.72.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.