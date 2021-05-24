Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,445,000 after buying an additional 1,356,100 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after purchasing an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.73.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $122.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $128.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.05 and its 200 day moving average is $100.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

