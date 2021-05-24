Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys Shares of 3,469 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $427.89. 4,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,663. The company’s 50 day moving average is $406.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $447.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.93.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,420,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

