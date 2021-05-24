Amica Retiree Medical Trust Reduces Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.28. 10,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,149.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

