Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 1,117 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $28.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

NYSE AAT traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $35.80. 3,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,470. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 124.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.37 per share, with a total value of $707,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 95,872 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,579. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

