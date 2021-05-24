Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 821 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 570.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $737,258 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,447. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.86. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

