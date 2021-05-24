Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 8,214 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

CSCO stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.59. 702,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,064,770. The firm has a market cap of $226.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

