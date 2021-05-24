Amica Retiree Medical Trust Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,958,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,416 shares of company stock worth $26,384,747. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 92,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,738,302. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.03.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.