AMJ Financial Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 189,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,000. Baker Hughes comprises approximately 2.0% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $209,140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 480.5% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,900,000 after buying an additional 2,735,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,083,000 after buying an additional 2,732,471 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,970,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,940,000 after buying an additional 2,335,488 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,292,000 after buying an additional 2,289,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.97.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.20. 62,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,335,205. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of -98.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.