Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 103.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,421,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740,274 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.57% of Amphenol worth $225,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $4,080,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of APH stock opened at $66.35 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

