Analysts Anticipate Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Post $1.12 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.27. Level One Bancorp reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $26.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 21.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEVL shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

LEVL remained flat at $$27.61 during midday trading on Monday. 18,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,470. The company has a market cap of $210.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 672,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 256,604 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 74.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

