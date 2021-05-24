Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

PBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,479,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 337,837 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 976,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,062,000 after purchasing an additional 126,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,677 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBH stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 153,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $50.15.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

