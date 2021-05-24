Analysts Anticipate The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.10. 9,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,328. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

