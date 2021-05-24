Analysts Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

USPH stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.41. 973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,003. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $70.97 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.82%.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.67 per share, for a total transaction of $116,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,622 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 242.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 22.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 83,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.