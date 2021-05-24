Analysts Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $286.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to report sales of $286.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $290.57 million and the lowest is $281.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 359.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 667,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,117. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Earnings History and Estimates for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

