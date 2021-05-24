Analysts Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Equities analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.66. WNS reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 1.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,603,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,580,000 after buying an additional 42,192 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 30.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,552,000 after purchasing an additional 350,756 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WNS by 0.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $74.18. 1,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,942. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. WNS has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $78.07.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

