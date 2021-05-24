Analysts Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. AT&T reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

NYSE:T traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,585,633. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $213.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in AT&T by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 140,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 982,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after buying an additional 37,504 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.