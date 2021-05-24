Analysts Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.14 Billion

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce sales of $8.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.20 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $6.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $30.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.01 billion to $30.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $32.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.26 billion to $33.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $128.10. 3,569,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,671. The firm has a market cap of $172.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Earnings History and Estimates for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

