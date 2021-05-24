Analysts Expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Equities analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NRBO traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.86. 382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,935. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.61.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.
