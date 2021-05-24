Analysts Expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Equities analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NRBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRBO traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.86. 382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,935. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.