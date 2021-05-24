Analysts Expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.55 Million

Analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will post $241.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.00 million and the highest is $242.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year sales of $983.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $981.60 million to $985.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XM. Bank of America raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

NYSE:XM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,014. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.00. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

In other Qualtrics International news, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

