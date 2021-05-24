Analysts Expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.45 Million

Analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report sales of $12.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.93 million and the lowest is $7.78 million. Xencor reported sales of $13.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $76.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $92.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $82.71 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $117.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NASDAQ XNCR traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 158,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,231. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.45. Xencor has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $58.35.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,555,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,007,000 after purchasing an additional 353,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277,940 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,678,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 1,130.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 160,542 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

