Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Meritor (MTOR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) recently:

5/11/2021 – Meritor was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Meritor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Meritor have declined on a year-to-date basis. The company is reeling under high debt, soaring R&D and commodity costs. The changing dynamics of the auto industry requires Meritor to make substantial amount of investment and capital spending in order to develop new products. High R&D costs related to electrification programs are likely to dent margins. Moreover, the firm expects fiscal 2021 steel costs to increase $15-$20 million from the year-ago levels. Elevated leverage of 66% also plays a spoilsport. On a further discouraging note, Meritor projects diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $2.25-$2.50, lower than $3.23 reported in fiscal 2020. Foreign currency fluctuation and global chip crunch remain other headwinds. As such, the stock currently warrants a bearish stance.”

5/5/2021 – Meritor was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Meritor was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

4/6/2021 – Meritor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “While Meritor has successfully executed the three-year M2019 program, it is on track to achieve M2022 goals that focus on new business opportunities and margin expansion. Meritor’s buyout of AxleTech has enhanced its growth and is expected to provide $175-$200 million of revenue in fiscal 2022. The firm’s electric powertrain represents game-changing technology for commercial vehicles, thus bolstering top line prospects. However, gloomy earnings and cash flow outlook for fiscal 2021 dim investors’ confidence. High debt-to-capitalization of around 87% also plays a spoilsport. Coronavirus woes, global chip shortage and unfavorable foreign exchange translations are other headwinds. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

MTOR traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Meritor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41.

Get Meritor Inc alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Meritor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Meritor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Meritor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 49,338 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Meritor by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.