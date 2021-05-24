Analyzing CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) & LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX)

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) and CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LMP Automotive and CarLotz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMP Automotive -15.82% -11.13% -9.11% CarLotz N/A -31.76% -6.15%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LMP Automotive and CarLotz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A CarLotz 0 0 2 0 3.00

CarLotz has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 248.62%. Given CarLotz’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CarLotz is more favorable than LMP Automotive.

Volatility & Risk

LMP Automotive has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarLotz has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LMP Automotive and CarLotz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LMP Automotive $30.44 million 5.26 -$4.82 million N/A N/A CarLotz $118.63 million 5.22 -$3.54 million ($2.27) -2.40

CarLotz has higher revenue and earnings than LMP Automotive.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of LMP Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of CarLotz shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.9% of LMP Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CarLotz beats LMP Automotive on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

