Analyzing RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) & Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Coastal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Coastal Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Coastal Financial and RBB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Financial $71.22 million 5.25 $15.15 million N/A N/A RBB Bancorp $153.16 million 2.97 $32.93 million $1.68 13.85

RBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Coastal Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coastal Financial and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Financial 24.02% 13.33% 1.02% RBB Bancorp 24.77% 9.10% 1.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coastal Financial and RBB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A RBB Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

RBB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.87%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than Coastal Financial.

Summary

RBB Bancorp beats Coastal Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, small business administration loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, and other loan products; owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as secured term loans. It also provides remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct and reciprocal deposit services, as well as debit cards. In addition, the company offers business accounts and cash management services, including business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services. It operates 15 full-service banking locations. Coastal Financial Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential, commercial, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of December 20, 2020, it operated nine branches in Los Angeles County; one branch in Orange County, Irvine; two branches in Ventura County; one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada; six branches in New York; 1 in Edison, New Jersey; and two branches in Chicago. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

