Analyzing Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) & Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Star Equity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Semler Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Star Equity and Semler Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $78.16 million 0.17 -$6.46 million N/A N/A Semler Scientific $38.60 million 19.16 $14.01 million $1.74 63.22

Semler Scientific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Star Equity.

Volatility and Risk

Star Equity has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Star Equity and Semler Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A Semler Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00

Semler Scientific has a consensus price target of $125.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.09%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Star Equity.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 1.96% -20.04% -4.80% Semler Scientific 38.27% 62.27% 51.99%

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Star Equity on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions. It also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras; imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; and manages and finances real estate assets and investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. Its products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. The company offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

