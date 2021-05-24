API3 Market Cap Hits $51.07 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One API3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.69 or 0.00009686 BTC on exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $51.07 million and approximately $25.18 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded down 30% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00063613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00017003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.41 or 0.00894096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.89 or 0.09163715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00082931 BTC.

About API3

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

