Appleton Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRUS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.64. 3,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,191. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

