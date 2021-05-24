Appleton Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Appleton Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.55. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day moving average of $85.87. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $81.41.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

