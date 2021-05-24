AppLovin (APP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

AppLovin (NYSE: APP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2021 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – AppLovin is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – AppLovin is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – AppLovin is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of APP opened at $68.35 on Monday. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $71.51.

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas bought 16,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.23 per share, with a total value of $999,980.09. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,882,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,085 shares of company stock worth $1,892,290 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

