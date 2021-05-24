Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. S&T Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $217.86 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $135.94 and a 12 month high of $227.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.08.

