Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $67.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $69.01.

